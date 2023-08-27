College Station opens season with loss to Lucas Lovejoy

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT
ALLEN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team began their season with a 50-37 loss to Lucas Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic at Eagle Stadium Saturday night.

It was Deja Vu for both teams as the Leopards handed the Cougars a 52-27 season-opening loss to the Leopards last year also in the Tom Landry Classic.

The difference was the second quarter for the Leopards as they scored four unanswered touchdowns. Ethan Nelson scored on the ground, Daylan McCutcheon had two receiving touchdowns, and Parker Livingston had a receiving touchdown in the second quarter. Alexander Franklin and Parker Livingstone connected for both of Lovejoy’s first-quarter touchdowns.

Livingstone had five total touchdowns as he caught another one in the fourth quarter (he threw for a TD to McCutcheon in the second quarter as well).

The Cougars showed fight in the fourth quarter. Down 43-16, they scored on a Maiden to Paden Cashion touchdown, a Connor Cashion 50-yard touchdown run, and a Cade Corcoran to Jackson Verdugo 7-yard score.

College Station scored on the first drive of the game when Arrington Maiden found Jake Peveto for a 76-yard score. Maiden then found Aydan Martinez-Brown for a 54-yard TD to take a 13-0 lead with 8:26 left in the first. But Lovejoy blocked the extra point and returned it for a two-point conversion, and that’s when things went downhill for the Cougars.

The Cougars have a bye week next week before traveling to Temple on September 8th.

