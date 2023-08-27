Expecting tight grid conditions, ERCOT requests conservation again

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use once again Sunday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use once again Sunday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.(Alexandra Macia)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use once again Sunday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The request is due to low wind and potential low solar generation and high demand. Operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening.

It is the 6th time in eleven days ERCOT has made the request.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of Texas’ power supply, said yesterday it avoided emergency operations due to the conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, combined with wind improvements and additional grid reliability tools.

It also states that similar to yesterday, today’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time.

Peak Demand

  • ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023.
  • In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW.
  • This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.
  • Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

