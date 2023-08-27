Isolated storms could produce gusty, damaging wind Sunday afternoon

Excessive summer heat near 110° rapidly rain-cooled could lead to gusts as high as 65mph
A snapshot of what radar could look like Sunday early evening
A snapshot of what radar could look like Sunday early evening(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A welcome rain chance returns to the Brazos Valley Sunday. The key word is “chance” as a weak front pushes a north wind shift through Central Texas Sunday afternoon. While most of this activity is expected to be more of a passing shower potential, a few thunderstorms may develop in the day’s intense heat. Heavy rain will rapidly cool that hot air, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the area under a 1 out of 5 risk for a strong or severe storm through early evening.

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL

The overall chance for impactful weather is low across Central and Southeast Texas as we close the weekend. Still, the Brazos Valley has been placed in the first low risk for severe weather in almost 50 days. The last time there was this kind of chance for thunderstorms locally: July 9th.

The Brazos Valley is under the first risk of strong/severe storms since early July
The Brazos Valley is under the first risk of strong/severe storms since early July(KBTX)

Any thunderstorm that manages to develop in the afternoon’s near 110° heat, will have the potential to rapidly cool the air temperature to the 80s or upper 70s. This quick change in temperature may develop strong, damaging wind gusts anywhere between 30mph and 65mph. Considering the distress this summer’s heat has caused area trees, even a non-severe wind gust below 50mph could have the potential to bring down large, weak limbs. Power outages or damage or damage to property is the main reason the agency has issued this risk for the Brazos Valley.

CHECK INTERACTIVE PINPOINT RADAR & RECEIVE SEVERE WEATHER, LIGHTNING, AND RAIN ALERTS WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

TIMING OF RAIN AND STORMS

Plans between 3pm and 9pm? This is the main window for potential development Sunday.

A projection for what radar could look like Sunday afternoon and evening
A projection for what radar could look like Sunday afternoon and evening(KBTX)

The data above is likely too optimistic for the day’s actual coverage and potential. Still, use this as a guidance of timing and potential versus the exact location of when and where needed rainfall will occur. Any chance for wet or stormy weather should wane with the loss of the day’s heat. Radar trends are expected to be on a downward fall between 7pm and 10pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alert was issued around 7 this morning for the man who was last seen on Sul Ross Drive.
Missing man in Bryan found safe
Teen missing in Robertson County found safe
Teen missing in Robertson County found safe
It happened late Friday night in the 200 block of Kosarek Street near Konecny Street west of...
Police find stolen car upside down in a creek in Bryan neighborhood
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

KBTX Weather
Spotty rain chances stick around, but so does the heat
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station opens season with loss to Lucas Lovejoy
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Baylor vs Texas A&M soccer
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
St Joseph vs Plano Coram Deo