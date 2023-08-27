Kinderhill Brew Lab celebrates summer with Tiki Party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kinderhill Brew Lab brought a little bit of Hawaii to Bryan-College Station with a summer celebration on Saturday.

It was all for Kinderhill’s very first Tiki Party which took place from noon until 10 p.m. Guests were encouraged to break out their favorite Hawaiian shirt and there was even a limbo contest. Chef Tanner and the Wild Garlic team also roasted an entire pig for the celebration.

Kinderhill Brew Lab co-owner, Laura Hill, said they just wanted to do something fun since it’s been a long hot summer.

“We just want to put on events that we would want to go to as well, so something that brings the community out and you can kind of do something a little bit different, so we like to throw these theme parties and see people get into it,” Hill said.

There were snow cones and tiki-themed drinks and cocktails served during the party.

“We made a beer for this party. It’s a goza which is a sour with a little hint of salt and it has dragon fruit and guava, so really light, really refreshing,” Hill said. “We have a kiwi, pineapple and mango cocktail. We have a painkiller, so it doesn’t get more tropical than that.”

