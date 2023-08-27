Over 800 CrossFit athletes compete in BCS Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Expo was taken over by CrossFit athletes from around the county competing in the 14th annual BCS Classic.

Crossfit athletes from over 10 states and Canada went to Bryan to showcase their skills.

BCS Classic founder Charlie Lima says the competition started in the Lincoln Center in College Station over 10 years ago.

Lima never pictured it becoming so popular that they would rent out 100% of the Brazos County Expo.

“I would have never guessed we’d be here today and it seems to continue to grow,” Lima said.

The competition also raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

The BCS Classic has raised over $100,000 for the organization since they started working together.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas Senior Development Manager of the Brazos Valley, Tanner Williams says it wouldn’t be possible to continue the work that organization is doing without the help of the BCS Classic.

“They’re all out here competing to make themselves bigger, better stronger. But also they know there’s a mission behind it. And it’s keeping families close to the care their children needs. So they’re supporting multiple things and we’re grateful for them,” Williams said.



