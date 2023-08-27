Texas A&M earns a 1-1 draw against Baylor in front of over 6,500 fans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and Baylor ended in a 1-1 draw at Ellis Field on Saturday night in front of 6,743 fans.

The annual Fish Camp game drew the 9th largest regular season attendance record in a NCAA women’s soccer match and 2nd in program history.

Baylor struck first in the 16th minute with a goal from Ashley Merrill.

A&M wouldn’t respond until the second half with a penalty kick from Maile Hayes in the 75th minute of action.

Texas A&M is 0-2-1 on the year and will be at home Thursday to host Tulsa at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.