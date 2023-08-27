Texas A&M earns a 1-1 draw against Baylor in front of over 6,500 fans

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By KBTX Sports
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and Baylor ended in a 1-1 draw at Ellis Field on Saturday night in front of 6,743 fans.

The annual Fish Camp game drew the 9th largest regular season attendance record in a NCAA women’s soccer match and 2nd in program history.

Baylor struck first in the 16th minute with a goal from Ashley Merrill.

A&M wouldn’t respond until the second half with a penalty kick from Maile Hayes in the 75th minute of action.

Texas A&M is 0-2-1 on the year and will be at home Thursday to host Tulsa at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
400 inmates to be transferred following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
Kevin Anderson was charged with injury to the elderly after he brutally attacked a man inside a...
Houston man charged after Woody’s attack
"May the message of this trial be clear, Grimes County citizens don't take kindly to drug...
Navasota auto shop owner sentenced to 50 years in prison for drug charges
An alert was issued around 7 this morning for the man who was last seen on Sul Ross Drive.
Missing man in Bryan found safe
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark

Latest News

St Joseph Eagles football logo
St Joseph powers past Plano Coram Deo 60-14
College Station opens season with loss to Lucas Lovejoy
2023 Friday Football Fever
Madisonville Mustangs dominate Diboll Lumberjacks
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station opens season with loss to Lucas Lovejoy