Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a hurricane over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Idalia - Aug 27
Tropical Storm Idalia - Aug 27(kbtx)
By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The tenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Idalia, has developed in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Maximum Wind SpeedCentral PressureMovementLocation
100 mph971 mbNNW at 8 mph275 miles NNE of Grand Turk Island

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft has confirmed that the observed increase in organization, as well as the high velocity radar wind measurements, have warranted an upgrade for Tropical Depression Ten to Tropical Storm Idalia. Idalia is expected to remain a very slow moving system through Monday, however, this will change as a mid-level ridge is forecast to build near South Florida. This ridge will act as a steering mechanism for the tropical storm, creating a northward track over the next several days. In addition to the ridge, a mid-level trough is set to form over the eastern United States Tuesday, which would pull the track to the northeast. This forecasted track would bring impacts to the West Coast and Panhandle of Florida Wednesday morning/afternoon.

Idalia is expected to strengthen over the coming days as it moves through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It will likely reach hurricane status Tuesday morning. From storm-surge and heavy rainfall, to hurricane-force winds, Idalia is anticipated to strongly impact portions of Florida leading up to, and upon making landfall. As a result of the tropical activity, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are also expected to impact portions of the southern East Coast. There is no threat to the state of Texas.

As the Atlantic hurricane season ramps up, if you want to track the season along with us, you can download the 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alert was issued around 7 this morning for the man who was last seen on Sul Ross Drive.
Missing man in Bryan found safe
Teen missing in Robertson County found safe
Teen missing in Robertson County found safe
It happened late Friday night in the 200 block of Kosarek Street near Konecny Street west of...
Police find stolen car upside down in a creek in Bryan neighborhood
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

KBTX Weather
Rain showers and a chance for storms
Sunday Afternoon Weather Update - August 27
A snapshot of what radar could look like Sunday early evening
Isolated storms could produce gusty, damaging wind Sunday afternoon
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station opens season with loss to Lucas Lovejoy