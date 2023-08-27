Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a hurricane over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The tenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Idalia, has developed in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Maximum Wind Speed Central Pressure Movement Location 100 mph 971 mb NNW at 8 mph 275 miles NNE of Grand Turk Island

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft has confirmed that the observed increase in organization, as well as the high velocity radar wind measurements, have warranted an upgrade for Tropical Depression Ten to Tropical Storm Idalia. Idalia is expected to remain a very slow moving system through Monday, however, this will change as a mid-level ridge is forecast to build near South Florida. This ridge will act as a steering mechanism for the tropical storm, creating a northward track over the next several days. In addition to the ridge, a mid-level trough is set to form over the eastern United States Tuesday, which would pull the track to the northeast. This forecasted track would bring impacts to the West Coast and Panhandle of Florida Wednesday morning/afternoon.

10AM CDT 27 Aug: @NOAA_HurrHunter data shows TD-10 has strengthened to Tropical Storm #Idalia Interests in Florida need to stay up to date with the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ Storm Surge and hurricane watches may be need later today. Have your hurricane plan in place! pic.twitter.com/qySzomqYWh — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2023

Idalia is expected to strengthen over the coming days as it moves through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It will likely reach hurricane status Tuesday morning. From storm-surge and heavy rainfall, to hurricane-force winds, Idalia is anticipated to strongly impact portions of Florida leading up to, and upon making landfall. As a result of the tropical activity, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are also expected to impact portions of the southern East Coast. There is no threat to the state of Texas.

As the Atlantic hurricane season ramps up, if you want to track the season along with us, you can download the 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart here.

