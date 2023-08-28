Bryan police investigating shots fired at house, vehicle

By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots being fired this past weekend at a house and a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The shooting happened near Boulevard Street and Jackson Street.

When officers arrived in the area, they discovered a home was hit on Jackson Street and a vehicle was struck by gunfire on Boulevard Street.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

