Bryan police investigating shots fired at house, vehicle
The shooting happened near Boulevard Street and Jackson Street.
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots being fired this past weekend at a house and a vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
The shooting happened near Boulevard Street and Jackson Street.
When officers arrived in the area, they discovered a home was hit on Jackson Street and a vehicle was struck by gunfire on Boulevard Street.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.