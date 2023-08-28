Celebrate Aggie football with new exhibit at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum unveiled its new exhibit, A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told... A Century of Aggie Football, Monday.

The exhibit brings visitors face-to-face with the history of Texas A&M football. It’s broken down into five parts, according to the Presidential Library & Museum’s acting director Robert Holzweiss. Those include:

The history of Texas A&M football

Traditions, students and Kyle Field

Notable coaches and players

The first lady of Aggieland, Reveille

The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band

“We’re delighted to be able to present this to our community,” Holzweiss said.

The exhibit is packed with original artifacts, historical photos and documents. It also offers an immersive experience with audiovisual components that highlight the program’s history along with notable players and coaches. Some of those figures include R. C. Slocum, Joe Utay, Hugh McElroy, Johnny Manziel and Von Miller.

“Even if you went to A&M and you consider yourself an Aggie expert, I know you’re going to learn something and you’re really going to enjoy your visit,” Holzweiss said.

It took nearly three years for the exhibit to come together from concept to execution. Archivist John Blair contributed to the exhibit’s research and said the exhibit was a collaborative effort with entities including the Cushing Memorial Library & Archives, Texas A&M Athletics, The 12th Man Foundation and the George & Barbara Bush Foundation.

“It’s really nice to have us all come together to produce something that’s really spectacular,” Blair said.

The A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told... A Century of Aggie Football exhibit will be at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum until April 28, 2024.

More information on the exhibit and hours can be found here.

The Presidential Library & Museum is located at 1000 George Bush Drive West in College Station.

