Celebrate the Arts with the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley this October

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the arts, the Arts Council in the Brazos Valley has the perfect event coming up.

Celebrate the Arts will be filled with a Whiskey & Wine Toss, dinner, silent auction, raffle, awards and a performance by The killer dueling pianos. The night will recognize art champions in the community and celebrate another year of making the arts accessible to residents and visitors of the Brazos Valley.

For more information on the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, click here. To become a sponsor or purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snapshot of what radar could look like Sunday early evening
Isolated storms could produce gusty, damaging wind Sunday afternoon
Tropical Storm Idalia - Aug 27
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a hurricane over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico
Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Man killed, woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Grimes County
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings
Luke Armstrong
Lone plane crash survivor reflects on recovery and new life, ahead of three-year anniversary

Latest News

Senate Bill 22 passed unanimously in the House and Senate this year, funding pay raises and...
Grant for rural sheriff departments brings hope for retention, recruitment
2023 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M
Texas A&M selects 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award honorees
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Samantha McGovern and Bridgette Wilcox have been transferred to the Texas Department of...
Drug dealers sentenced to 12 years in prison