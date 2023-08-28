Celebrate the Arts with the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley this October

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the arts, the Arts Council in the Brazos Valley has the perfect event coming up.

Celebrate the Arts will be filled with a Whiskey & Wine Toss, dinner, silent auction, raffle, awards and a performance by The killer dueling pianos. The night will recognize art champions in the community and celebrate another year of making the arts accessible to residents and visitors of the Brazos Valley.

For more information on the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, click here. To become a sponsor or purchase tickets, click here.

