Construction work to cause rolling closures on I-45 Monday night

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Oncor will be conducting emergency work beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, August 28, which is expected to close down I-45 in Freestone County.

According to TXDOT, the closures will happen a few times and will be done through a rolling stop, and could last for up to 15 minutes.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY-9PM 2night, Oncor has emergency work placing new transmission lines running across IH 45 in Freestone County. They will close the IH 45 down a few times over night and will be done through a rolling stop, stopping traffic for up to 15 minutes. — TxDOT Bryan (@TxDOTBryan) August 28, 2023

