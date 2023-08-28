Construction work to cause rolling closures on I-45 Monday night
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Oncor will be conducting emergency work beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, August 28, which is expected to close down I-45 in Freestone County.
According to TXDOT, the closures will happen a few times and will be done through a rolling stop, and could last for up to 15 minutes.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY-9PM 2night, Oncor has emergency work placing new transmission lines running across IH 45 in Freestone County. They will close the IH 45 down a few times over night and will be done through a rolling stop, stopping traffic for up to 15 minutes.— TxDOT Bryan (@TxDOTBryan) August 28, 2023
