Construction work to cause rolling closures on I-45 Monday night

Parts of I-45 will close tonight in Freestone County.
Parts of I-45 will close tonight in Freestone County.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Oncor will be conducting emergency work beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, August 28, which is expected to close down I-45 in Freestone County.

According to TXDOT, the closures will happen a few times and will be done through a rolling stop, and could last for up to 15 minutes.

