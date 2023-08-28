Drug dealers sentenced to 12 years in prison

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madison County judge has sentenced two women to 12 years in prison.

Samantha McGovern and Bridgette Wilcox have been transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve their sentences.

A Madison County trooper arrested McGovern in March 2021 for driving with a suspended driver’s license. When the trooper searched her car, they found methamphetamine, scales, needles, baggies and a glass pipe. McGovern was then charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Wilcox was arrested in September 2021. Prosecutors say she was seen on surveillance video selling about 14 grams of methamphetamine in North Zulch. She was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Both McGovern and Wilcox pled guilty to manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance on August 7, 2023.

“As Madison County District Attorney, I will continue sending drug dealers to prison,” District Attorney Courtney Cain said. “Dealing drugs in Madison County will not be tolerated! If you are caught selling illegal narcotics you can expect to do time.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.