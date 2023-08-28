Emergency responders on scene of Calvert house fire

Emergency crews responded to the Calvert house fire Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the Calvert house fire Monday morning.(Robertson County EMS)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency responders are on scene of residential fire in Calvert.

Multiple fire crews, law enforcement and EMS are at the home in the 600 block of W. Barton.

No injuries have been reported, according to a Facebook post from Robertson County EMS.

KBTX has a crew headed to the scene. We’ll update this story as more information is confirmed.

