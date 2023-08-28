Enjoy ‘Late Night’ bites, sips and music at Casa Do Brasil

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Casa Do Brasil in south College Station is kicking off Late Night!

Jarbas Gottardo, general manager, says he wants Late Night to be the go-to for a night out to unwind.

“We’re trying to do something different for South College Station. I think that there isn’t enough options down here,” said Gottardo.

Guest can enjoy live music along with their cocktails and a decadent selection of bites!

“Calamari is one of my favorites. The chicken wings are amazing and made with a homemade sauce,” said Gottardo.

And don’t miss out on the beef kebab with some blue cheese, Brazilian empanadas and the burger.

Gottardo says for cigar aficionados, there is always the option to enjoy a cocktail and cigar in the cigar patio.

“We will also have our cigar patio open for Late Night. So if you are a cigars enthusiast you can come out, sip a nice cocktail, a nice bourbon and enjoy.”

Make plans to spend an evening at Late Night from 9 p.m. to midnight every Thursday to Saturday.

Casa Do Brasil is located at 1665 Greens Prairie Rd. in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snapshot of what radar could look like Sunday early evening
Isolated storms could produce gusty, damaging wind Sunday afternoon
Tropical Storm Idalia - Aug 27
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a hurricane over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico
Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Man killed, woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Grimes County
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings
Luke Armstrong
Lone plane crash survivor reflects on recovery and new life, ahead of three-year anniversary

Latest News

Taking healthcare to new heights with Air Med 12
Taking healthcare to new heights with Air Med 12
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Casa do Brasil
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Air Med 12
The Howdy Challenge
Find the best Bryan has to offer with the Howdy Challenge