Enjoy ‘Late Night’ bites, sips and music at Casa Do Brasil

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Casa Do Brasil in south College Station is kicking off Late Night!

Jarbas Gottardo, general manager, says he wants Late Night to be the go-to for a night out to unwind.

“We’re trying to do something different for South College Station. I think that there isn’t enough options down here,” said Gottardo.

Guest can enjoy live music along with their cocktails and a decadent selection of bites!

“Calamari is one of my favorites. The chicken wings are amazing and made with a homemade sauce,” said Gottardo.

And don’t miss out on the beef kebab with some blue cheese, Brazilian empanadas and the burger.

Gottardo says for cigar aficionados, there is always the option to enjoy a cocktail and cigar in the cigar patio.

“We will also have our cigar patio open for Late Night. So if you are a cigars enthusiast you can come out, sip a nice cocktail, a nice bourbon and enjoy.”

Make plans to spend an evening at Late Night from 9 p.m. to midnight every Thursday to Saturday.

Casa Do Brasil is located at 1665 Greens Prairie Rd. in College Station.

