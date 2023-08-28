Fiestas Patrias Cultural Day this Friday in Downtown Bryan

Scholarships will be presented to the king, queen, court and winners of the essay and teacher essay contests
Hispanic heritage month is in September which means big celebrations in downtown Bryan.
Hispanic heritage month is in September which means big celebrations in downtown Bryan.(KBTX)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hispanic Heritage Month is in September and there are some big celebrations happening in downtown Bryan.

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas kicks off this Friday, Sept. 1 with Cultural Day.

Cultural Day begins at 6 p.m. at the Palace Theater with the coronation of the king, queen, prince, and princesses, plus mariachi, ballet folkloric, and more.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Fiestas Patrias parade starts at noon at the corner of Highway 21 and William J. Bryan and ends on Bryan Street in downtown Bryan.

After the parade, the community is invited to a festival at the corner of 21st and Main Street, where there will be live events and music from the Garcia brothers, food and craft booths, a play area for kids, and a car show.

The festival will be happening from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, go to fiestaspatrias.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snapshot of what radar could look like Sunday early evening
Isolated storms could produce gusty, damaging wind Sunday afternoon
Tropical Storm Idalia - Aug 27
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a hurricane over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings
The Brazos County Expo was taken over by CrossFit athletes from around the county competing in...
Over 800 CrossFit athletes compete in BCS Classic
Luke Armstrong
Lone plane crash survivor reflects on recovery and new life, ahead of three-year anniversary

Latest News

Dr. Keith Jemison, Prairie View A&M University’s Chief of Police, has been named as the...
Texas A&M University System names new Associate Vice Chancellor of Law Enforcement & Security
Image provided by: The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M
A&M football ticket scammer guilty of identity theft
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - August 28
Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Man killed, woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Grimes County