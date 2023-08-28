Fiestas Patrias Cultural Day this Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hispanic Heritage Month is in September and there are some big celebrations happening in downtown Bryan.

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas kicks off this Friday, Sept. 1 with Cultural Day.

Cultural Day begins at 6 p.m. at the Palace Theater with the coronation of the king, queen, prince, and princesses, plus mariachi, ballet folkloric, and more.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Fiestas Patrias parade starts at noon at the corner of Highway 21 and William J. Bryan and ends on Bryan Street in downtown Bryan.

After the parade, the community is invited to a festival at the corner of 21st and Main Street, where there will be live events and music from the Garcia brothers, food and craft booths, a play area for kids, and a car show.

The festival will be happening from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, go to fiestaspatrias.org.

