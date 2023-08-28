Grant for rural sheriff departments brings hope for retention, recruitment

Senate Bill 22 passed unanimously in the House and Senate this year, funding pay raises and...
Senate Bill 22 passed unanimously in the House and Senate this year, funding pay raises and more with grants.(KWTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A bill aimed to fund retention and recruitment in rural sheriff’s offices passed in Austin with flying colors. Counties across the Brazos Valley will qualify and some say the assistance will be vital.

Senate Bill 22 passed unanimously in the House and Senate this year, funding pay raises and more with grants.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is one of those that can benefit.

“We don’t have the manpower the big cities have, we’re shorter within the employment category,” Chief Deputy William Rios said. “We’ve got to raise the salary of our deputies just to stay competitive in the law enforcement market.”

With eight deputies patrolling nearly 700 square miles, Rios says pay is vital for attracting and keeping officers.

“Just to get more officers here to come here and start their careers here. And hopefully, once they get here, and they see what a great department, this is, they’ll wind up staying. That’s what we’re hoping for,” he said.

SB 22 will provide $250,000 for counties with less than 10,000 residents, $350,000 for those with up to 50,000, and $500,000 for those with up to 300,000 residents.

Burleson County has around 18,000 residents, bringing in that second pay scale opportunity.

“Having this extra money to keep the employees that we do have, the sheriff deputies, it’s going to be a great asset, not only to the sheriff’s department but to the citizens of Burleson County,” Rios said.

Requirements for the grant include achieving minimum annual salaries. This is $75,000 for sheriffs, $45,000 for deputies and $40,000 for jailers. Additional funds can be used for hiring or purchasing equipment.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snapshot of what radar could look like Sunday early evening
Isolated storms could produce gusty, damaging wind Sunday afternoon
Tropical Storm Idalia - Aug 27
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a hurricane over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico
Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Man killed, woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Grimes County
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings
Luke Armstrong
Lone plane crash survivor reflects on recovery and new life, ahead of three-year anniversary

Latest News

2023 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M
Texas A&M selects 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award honorees
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Samantha McGovern and Bridgette Wilcox have been transferred to the Texas Department of...
Drug dealers sentenced to 12 years in prison