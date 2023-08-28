Hundreds of Aggies show up for first ticket pull of 2023 football season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A sea of Aggies came out to Kyle Field Monday to ensure they got the best seats for this weekend’s football game against New Mexico.

Story continues below

Hundreds of Aggies show up for first ticket pull of the 2023 season. (Texas A&M Athletics)

Ticket pull happens every day in the week leading up to home football games. Students go to the ticket office to “pull” their tickets. Upperclassmen get priority.

One student had been camping out since last Wednesday to ensure he was first in line.

Texas A&M student starts claims first spot in line for ticket pull against New Mexico

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.