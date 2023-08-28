Man killed, woman injured Sunday morning in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple other agencies are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one man and injured one woman Sunday morning. One person is in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a birthday party with family and friends on August 27 where an argument took place and two people were shot. A 29-year-old male died on the scene and a 21-year-old female was transported for care. She is in stable condition. The incident happened on Clark Road in Plantersville.

Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are still investigating the incident.

