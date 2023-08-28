Man killed, woman injured Sunday morning in Grimes County

Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple other agencies are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one man and injured one woman Sunday morning. One person is in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a birthday party with family and friends on August 27 where an argument took place and two people were shot. A 29-year-old male died on the scene and a 21-year-old female was transported for care. She is in stable condition. The incident happened on Clark Road in Plantersville.

Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snapshot of what radar could look like Sunday early evening
Isolated storms could produce gusty, damaging wind Sunday afternoon
Tropical Storm Idalia - Aug 27
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a hurricane over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings
The Brazos County Expo was taken over by CrossFit athletes from around the county competing in...
Over 800 CrossFit athletes compete in BCS Classic
Luke Armstrong
Lone plane crash survivor reflects on recovery and new life, ahead of three-year anniversary

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
Emergency crews responded to the Calvert house fire Monday morning.
Monday morning fire destroys Calvert home
The exhibit showcases the history of Aggie football with artifacts, historical photos,...
Celebrate Aggie football with new exhibit at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum