New fire chief announced for South Brazos County Emergency Services District #1

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) -South Brazos County Emergency Services District 1 Fire Department has named Chief Mike Montgomery as the department’s new Fire Chief.

Chief Montgomery brings over 30 years of experience to the South Brazos County ESD 1 Fire Department after making a significant impact in the Northwest Harris County area, as well as more recently serving with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX).

In addition to Texas Commission on Fire Protection certifications as Master Structure Firefighter, Master Fire Investigator, Master Fire Inspector, NFPA 1041 Fire Instructor II, Chief Montgomery holds credentials as a Hazardous Materials Incident Commander, Wildland Firefighter, and Head of Department – Suppression.

Chief Montgomery is tasked with leading approximately 40 paid and volunteer members of the South Brazos County ESD 1 Fire Department, which serves about 20,000 residents in a 110-square-mile area between the southern College Station city limits and the southern borders of Brazos County.

Chief Montgomery is scheduled to start with the department the week of September 4.

Anyone living in or near Brazos County ESD 1′s service area who is interested in volunteering as either a firefighter or in a support role can visit www.brazoscountyesd1.org.

Brazos County ESD 1 is a taxpayer-funded political subdivision of the State of Texas, which was created via referendum vote in 2002, and is charged with ensuring adequate funding for local fire, EMS and rescue services.

