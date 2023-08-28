Quarterback Conner Weigman named A&M’s starter

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher named Conner Weigman the starting quarterback ahead of their season opener against New Mexico.

All throughout fall camp Fisher said it was a close competition between Weigman and Max Johnson. Fisher mentioned on Monday that there wasn’t one thing that separated Weigman from Johnson. “It comes down to the end. At the end, we had to make a choice and that was it,” Fisher explained.

“Conner will be the starting quarterback, but he and Max both had great camps,” Fisher said. “They played very, very well. It was a tough decision. You have to make a decision, but both guys will be ready to play and can play. I think we’re very blessed. Like we said last year, it takes multiple guys sometimes to get through a season. Pray to God it doesn’t. You don’t anyone to get injured, but when you have two quality guys like we have it really makes a big difference,” Fisher added.

Weigman played in five games last year, making four starts. He made his collegiate debut at South Carolina, throwing for 91 yards on 8-of-15 passing to close out the game. The Bridgeland graduate made the first start of his career against Ole Miss, setting a new A&M true freshman record with 338 yards as he was 28-of-44 and connected on four touchdown passes. He was 11-of-19 for 191 yards and a touchdown in the win over UMass. Weigman threw for 155 yards on 12-of-18 passing, connecting on two scoring passes as the Aggies defeated No. 6 LSU.

