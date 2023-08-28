Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals after storms rolled through Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak “cold” front arrived a bit ahead of schedule Sunday evening, popping up what feels like a rare sight this summer - thunderstorms! While all storms stayed sub-severe, the rapid cooling brought on by the rain did push out some BIG gusts of wind. Enough wind to cause some damage, especially in our northern and northeastern counties where the storms initially lined up.

Strong wind blowing out of Sunday afternoon's storms destroyed a tractor barn in Northern Leon County



📍Buffalo

📸C. Moore

The good news? The damage was not widespread. The not-so-good news? The rainfall was not very widespread either. The rain certainly favored the north and northeastern counties, with the southwestern Brazos Valley really missing most of the rainfall entirely. While it was nice to see a little bit of the wet stuff fall, it is a literal drop in the bucket of what we need to clear the Extreme drought conditions that we have in place. But hey, it’s a start!

RAINFALL TOTALS:

Below are rain totals from reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 0.04″

Coulter Field: 0.06″

Huntsville: 2.88″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.16″

Hearne: 0.07″

Crockett: 0.19″

Trinity: 1.12″

Centerville: 0.23″

Coldspring: 0.33″

Madisonville: 0.16″

North Bryan: 0.32″

Navasota: 0.03″

Benchley: 0.15″

Anderson: 0.16″

Flo: 2″

Leona: 0.12″

Carlos: 1.24″

North Bryan (near Old Reliance Rd): 0.56″

