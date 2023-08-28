Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says

Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.(Source: Rite Aid Handout/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shares of Rite Aid plunged Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that the pharmacy giant is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

According to the newspaper, Rite Aid is expected to file for Chapter 11 within weeks.

Declaring bankruptcy would halt lawsuits against the company related to the opioid epidemic.

In a Justice Department lawsuit against Rite Aid, authorities accuse the pharmacy chain of filling hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions between 2014 and 2019.

The complaint alleges the company ignored red flags and helped fuel America’s opioid epidemic.

A Rite Aid representative didn’t respond to a request for comment on the Wall Street Journal’s report about bankruptcy preparations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snapshot of what radar could look like Sunday early evening
Isolated storms could produce gusty, damaging wind Sunday afternoon
Tropical Storm Idalia - Aug 27
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a hurricane over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico
The Brazos County Expo was taken over by CrossFit athletes from around the county competing in...
Over 800 CrossFit athletes compete in BCS Classic
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings
Teen missing in Robertson County found safe
Teen missing in Robertson County found safe

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
Emergency crews responded to the Calvert house fire Monday morning.
Monday morning fire destroys Calvert home
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say
The exhibit showcases the history of Aggie football with artifacts, historical photos,...
Celebrate Aggie football with new exhibit at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum