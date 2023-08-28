Taking healthcare to new heights with Air Med 12

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 2005, PHI Air Medical created Air Med 12 as part of a larger vision of transforming the existing landscape of air medical services in Texas. The first and only air medical program serving the Brazos Valley region, Air Med 12 became part of St. Joseph Health in 2012.

Now, St. Joseph Health is taking healthcare to new heights once again with the addition of a second medical helicopter for the Air Med 12 team.

“Our new partnership with Med-Trans has led us to what really is the pinnacle of EMS aviation,” Supervisor Billy Rice, said.

Rice says this new helicopter is going to allow the Air Med 12 team to get to patients they weren’t able to reach before.

“We service across the region. We have ambulances coming back to St. Joe’s that are an hour or more away from the hospital. In those cases, where you might have someone with a heart attack or a stroke or they’re stuck in a car with traumatic injuries, we’re able to get to them,” Rice said. “We’re able to deliver a flight nurse and a flight paramedic with years of expertise. We’ll be able to provide things you wouldn’t find on a normal ambulance.”

Air Med 12 will also be in the air during Aggie Football games this season, ready to provide any care necessary for players on the field.

“We’re here to help the community really wherever we can fill a need. That’s our end goal at St. Joseph EMS. If we can fill those needs and provide an aircraft like this to help augment those challenges, that’s what we’re going to do,” Rice said.

From here, Rice says St. Joseph is only getting more innovative.

“This really re-energizes my focus on what air medical can be and empowers me to look at the future of where we’re going. This, of course, is not the end. We’ve been here for almost 19 years and we’re going to serve the community for many, many years and decades to come. We have to keep pushing the envelope of what makes medicine amazing, what makes aviation amazing, and how we can blend those disciplines to make the patient experience safer and faster,” he said.

You can learn more about St. Joseph Air Med 12 here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.