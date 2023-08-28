Texas A&M football players spend the day at C.C. Creations giving back to fans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In just six days football returns to Kyle Field but first several players were part of a fan appreciation day hosted by C.C. Creations.

“It was awesome just being able to see everybody,” said quarterback Conner Weigman. “The support they show us is cool to be around. It is special here in College Station. Especially the kids, I’ve been in their shoes looking up to players like me. Just being able to give back to them and being in a position to give back is a blessing.”

Over at the Warehouse, 11 Aggie football players spent their last free weekend before the season giving back to the 12th man.

“It went really well the fans came out and supported us” exclaimed defensive back Bryce Anderson. “Some of the guys been out here for like two hours just here to support us. It is a very hot event but we were able to have lots of fun.”

250 A&M fans lined up with merchandise, towels, helmets and more in hand ready to meet their favorite players.

“It went great. It was interesting to see everybody come in, I didn’t think we were going to have that many people,” said Evan Stewart. “It felt warming to know we still got support even after last season, they’re still riding with us.”

The Maroon and White kickoff the 2023 season September 2 hosting the Lobos.

