Texas A&M University System names new Associate Vice Chancellor of Law Enforcement & Security

He begins his new role Sept. 1.
Dr. Keith Jemison, Prairie View A&M University’s Chief of Police, has been named as the...
Dr. Keith Jemison, Prairie View A&M University’s Chief of Police, has been named as the first-ever Associate Vice Chancellor of Law Enforcement & Security at The Texas A&M University System.(Photo from Prairie View A&M website)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System named their first-ever Associate Vice Chancellor of Law enforcement and Security. Dr. Keith Jemison, Prairie View A&M University’s Chief of Police, will start his new role Sept. 1.

“I have great confidence Chief Jemison is the right person to fill this new role,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “His background as a police officer, and as an academic, is just what we needed.”

Jemison will serve as the principal advisor to the Chancellor’s office on law enforcement matters, as well as serve as a liaison between the A&M System member universities Police Chief’s Council and the Chancellor’s Office, according to a release form the Texas A&M University System.

Jemison joined Prairie View A&M University in July 2017 after serving as Assistant Police Chief in Missouri City, Texas. He has almost 20 years of experience as a law enforcement officer and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Jemison earned his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia College, a Master’s degree in Political and Justice Studies from Governor’s State University, and a Doctor of Education in Interdisciplinary Leadership with a concentration in Public Safety from Governor’s State University. Jemison also is a graduate of Harvard University’s Senior Executives in State and Local Governments program, the Senior Management Institute for Police conducted through the Police Executive Research Forum at Boston University, the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University, the Police Executive Course at Penn State University, the United States Department of Homeland Security Executive Leadership Academy, and the FBI National Command College.

Jemison holds a Master Peace Officer certification through the State of Texas as well as certifications as a Forensic Hypnotist, Crisis Negotiator, Mental Health Peace Officer, FBI Instructor, Crisis Intervention Instructor, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Simunition Scenario Instructor, Special Weapons And Tactics, Advanced Interview & Interrogation, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Practitioner, and Police Precision Marksman.

The university says Jemison transformed the University Police Department at Prairie View A&M University, resulting in the department being accredited through the Texas Police Chief Association’s Recognition Program, as well as becoming an authorized Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Contracted Training Provider in 2020. Additionally, Prairie View A&M University’s police department was designated as an Emergency Medical Dispatch center; the only police department carrying this designation in the region.

