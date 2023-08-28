Three Brazos Valley team make DCTF Week 2 rankings

2023 Friday Football Fever
2023 Friday Football Fever
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 2 of the season, and three teams from the Brazos Valley made it.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team. The Lions avoided a scare last week after beating Woodville on the road 36-33, but they extended the longest active winning streak in the state to 33 games.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville slides up a spot to No. 6 after defeating cross-county rivals Buffalo 27-6.

In Class 2A Division II, Bremond comes in at No. 5 after the Tigers took down Normangee on the road 59-6. Burton fell from the rankings after losing to Holland.

College Station dropped from the Class 5A Division I rankings after falling to Lovejoy 50-37 in the season opener.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (1-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 34-13 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (1-0) W: The Woodlands, 38-17 2

3 DeSoto (1-0) W: Allen, 39-7 3

4 Austin Westlake (1-0) W: Fort Bend Ridge Point, 31-21 4

5 Katy (1-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 34-22 5

6 Spring Westfield (1-0) W: Cypress Park, 50-0 6

7 Austin Vandegrift (1-0) W: Dripping Springs, 27-7 7

8 Southlake Carroll (1-0) W: EP Eastwood, 70-21 8

9 Denton Guyer (1-0) W: Rockwall-Heath, 42-14 9

10 Humble Atascocita (1-0) W: Dickinson, 46-21 10

11 Cibolo Steele (1-0) W: SA Northside Brennan, 52-0 13

12 Lake Travis (1-0) W: Arlington Martin, 13-6 11

13 Lewisville (1-0) W: Garland Naaman Forest, 50-7 15

14 Prosper (1-0) W: Euless Trinity, 42-41 14

15 North Crowley (1-0) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 69-13 17

16 Klein Collins (1-0) W: Magnolia, 35-13 19

17 Rockwall (1-0) W: Cedar Hill, 56-21 20

18 Humble Summer Creek (1-0) W: Klein Cain, 28-21 21

19 McKinney (1-0) W: Longview, 23-21 22

20 Trophy Club Nelson (1-0) W: Plano, 54-13 24

21 Pflugerville Weiss (1-0) W: Round Rock, 37-7 NR

22 Katy Tompkins (1-0) W: Cypress Ranch, 31-0 NR

23 The Woodlands (0-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 38-17 12

24 Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0) W: Manvel, 34-15 NR

25 Midland Legacy (1-0) W: Amarillo, 35-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 16 SA Northside Brennan, No. 18 Cy-Fair, No. 23 Dripping Springs, No. 25 Fort Bend Ridge Point

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Aledo (1-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 50-35 1

2 Lancaster (1-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 28-14 4

3 Longview (0-1) L: McKinney, 23-21 2

4 Mansfield Timberview (1-0) W: South Grand Prairie, 35-0 5

5 Port Arthur Memorial (1-0) W: Port Neches-Groves, 24-7 8

6 Lamar Fulshear (1-0) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 51-23 9

7 Frisco Reedy (1-0) W: Azle, 37-14 10

8 Denton Ryan (1-0) W: New Braunfels, 27-24 NR

9 Smithson Valley (0-1) L: SA Reagan, 17-16 6

10 PSJA North (1-0) W: PSJA , 41-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 College Station, No. 7 Frisco Lone Star

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Melissa (1-0) W: Argyle, 50-14 1

2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-1) L: Duncanville, 34-13 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) W: Klein, 21-15 4

4 Frisco Emerson (1-0) W: Dallas Hillcrest, 69-3 7

5 Lucas Lovejoy (1-0) W: College Station, 50-37 8

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (1-0) W: Angleton, 38-29 9

7 Midlothian Heritage (1-0) W: Stephenville, 31-28 10

8 Texarkana (1-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 48-40 NR

9 Mansfield Summit (1-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 55-7 NR

10 CC Flour Bluff (1-0) W: Boerne, 42-35 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Argyle, No. 5 Liberty Hill, No. 6 Port Neches-Groves

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 China Spring (1-0) W: Lorena, 35-13 1

2 Tyler Chapel Hill (1-0) W: Gilmer, 71-53 3

3 Anna (1-0) W: Decatur, 37-30 8

4 Boerne (0-1) L: CC Flour Bluff, 42-35 2

5 Celina (1-0) W: Paris, 40-9 6

6 Stephenville (0-1) L: Midlothian Heritage, 31-28 4

7 Decatur (0-1) L: Anna, 37-30 5

8 Bay City (1-0) W: Sweeny, 40-27 NR

9 Kilgore (0-1) L: Carthage, 30-27 9

10 SA Davenport (1-0) W: Victoria West, 60-28 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 CC Calallen, No. 10 Lumberton

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Carthage (1-0) W: Kilgore, 30-27 1

2 Silsbee (1-0) W: Vidor, 35-14 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0) W: Brock, 10-7 3

4 Cuero (1-0) W: El Campo, 41-7 4

5 Wimberley (1-0) W: Comal Canyon Lake, 60-6 7

6 Bellville (1-0) W: La Grange, 68-20 8

7 Waco Connally (1-0) W: Mexia, 64-13 9

8 Jasper (1-0) W: Houston Kinkaid, 19-6 10

9 Hamshire-Fannett (1-0) W: Lumberton, 35-20 NR

10 Gilmer (0-1) L: Tyler Chapel Hill, 71-53 5

Dropped out: No. 6 Glen Rose

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Franklin (1-0) W: Woodville, 36-33 1

2 Brock (0-1) L: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 10-7 2

3 Edna (1-0) W: East Bernard, 41-27 3

4 Columbus (1-0) W: Giddings, 47-12 4

5 Malakoff (1-0) W: New London West Rusk, 56-14 5

6 Hitchcock (1-0) W: Refugio, 43-36 7

7 Bushland (1-0) W: Canyon West Plains, 47-41 8

8 Grandview (1-0) W: Glen Rose, 35-7 9

9 Winnsboro (1-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 59-6 10

10 Paradise (1-0) W: Cypress Community Christian, 27-10 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Lorena

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Canadian (1-0) W: Seminole (OK), 55-0 1

2 Gunter (1-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 53-7 2

3 Tidehaven (1-0) W: Goliad, 30-0 4

4 Wall (1-0) W: Eastland, 35-10 6

5 Hooks (1-0) W: Gilmer Harmony, 26-22 10

6 Gilmer Harmony (0-1) L: Hooks, 26-22 3

7 Newton (0-0) Ccd. vs. Anahuac 7

8 Holliday (1-0) W: Iowa Park, 18-7 8

9 Daingerfield (1-0) W: Gladewater, 53-32 9

10 Comanche (1-0) W: Brady, 37-8 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Poth

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Timpson (1-0) W: Beckville, 50-13 2

2 Refugio (0-1) L: Hitchcock, 43-36 1

3 Tolar (1-0) W: Peaster, 49-9 5

4 Cooper (1-0) W: Grand Saline, 31-14 6

5 Hawley (0-1) L: Tuscola Jim Ned, 34-12 3

6 Centerville (1-0) W: Buffalo, 27-6 7

7 Crawford (1-0) W: Goldthwaite, 28-14 8

8 Stratford (1-0) W: Spearman, 37-0 10

9 Beckville (0-1) L: Timpson, 50-13 4

10 Sonora (1-0) W: Ballinger, 46-12 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Shiner

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Albany (1-0) W: Lubbock Trinity Christian, 22-21 1

2 Mart (1-0) W: Crockett, 37-19 2

3 New Home (1-0) W: Haskell, 27-6 3

4 Wellington (1-0) W: Frederick (OK), 30-0 4

5 Bremond (1-0) W: Normangee, 59-6 5

6 Collinsville (1-0) W: Tioga, 48-20 6

7 Chilton (1-0) W: Bosqueville, 34-0 7

8 Price Carlisle (1-0) W: Harleton, 28-36 8

9 Falls City (1-0) W: Three Rivers, 48-33 10

10 Sunray (1-0) W: Hooker (OK), 49-23 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Burton

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Gordon (1-0) W: Throckmorton, 48-0 2

2 Abbott (1-0) W: Blum, 62-14 3

3 Jonesboro (1-0) W: Coolidge, 64-18 5

4 Knox City (1-0) W: Westbrook, 34-24 6

5 Westbrook (0-1) L: Knox City, 34-24 1

6 Rankin (1-0) W: Balmorhea, 68-18 7

7 May (1-0) W: Iredell, 59-28 8

8 Happy (0-1) L: Klondike, 50-24 4

9 Imperial Buena Vista (1-0) W: Mertzon Irion County, 46-42 10

10 Whiteface (1-0) W: Nazareth, 58-12 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Medina

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (1-0) W: Follett, 80-33 1

2 Oglesby (1-0) W: Penelope, 66-16 2

3 Jayton (1-0) W: Garden City, 68-20 5

4 Lamesa Klondike (1-0) W: Happy, 50-26 8

5 Balmorhea (0-1) L: Rankin, 68-18 3

6 Cherokee (1-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 59-6 7

7 Newcastle (1-0) W: Rule, 72-18 9

8 Whitharral (0-1) L: Springlake-Earth, 56-42 4

9 Oakwood (1-0) W: Fruitvale, 47-0 10

10 Richland Springs (1-0) W: High Island, 50-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Loraine

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Dallas Christian (1-0) W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 48-0 2

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-1) L: Aledo, 50-35 1

3 Houston St. Thomas (1-0) W: Houston St. John’s, 63-49 3

4 Austin Regents (1-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 45-14 NR

5 Lubbock Christian (1-0) W: Austin Hyde Park, 30-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Plano Prestonwood, No. 5 The Woodlands John Cooper

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 FW Covenant Classical (1-0) W: Westlake Academy, 54-6 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (1-0) W: Weatherford Christian, 54-0 2

3 Baytown Christian (1-0) W: Carrollton Prince of Peace, 44-12 3

4 Prestonwood North (1-0) W: Keller Harvest Christian, 62-8 4

5 Abilene Christian (1-0) W: Lubbock Home School, 62-26 5

Dropped out: None

