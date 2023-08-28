Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD celebrates athletes of the week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Bryan ISD recognized some athletes of the week.

The students were nominated by their coaches and recognized for their dedication to their team, hard work in the classroom and constant leadership among their peers.

KBTX wants to give a big shout out to DeKotah Jessie and Bryce Scasta from Davila Middle School and Rudder High’s Shawn Gonzalez and Natalia Sanchez Zuniga!

Congratulations to our Bryan ISD Athlete's of the Week! At last night's football game at Merrill Green were recognized for their dedication to their team, their hard work in the classroom and constant leadership among their peers. @GCarrabineBryan pic.twitter.com/Efy340f09v — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) August 26, 2023

