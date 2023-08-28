Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a major hurricane alongside Franklin in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Tropical Storm Idalia

Maximum Wind Speed Central Pressure Movement Location 70 mph 987 mb N at 8 mph 35 miles SSW of the Western Tip of Cuba

Satellite data has continued to show deepening convection, falling central pressure, and increasing wind speeds, however, Idalia remains a tropical storm as of the 4pm advisory released by the National Hurricane Center on August 28th. Reconnaissance aircraft and radar data have yet to detect the presence of an eyewall, despite the storm’s increasing organization over the past 24 hours. Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this evening, and a major hurricane over the next 36 hours.

Idalia is tracking to the north at 8 mph, being steered by a mid-level trough over the central Gulf of Mexico and a ridge near the Greater Antilles. The storm’s pace is expected to increase as the aforementioned trough moves over the east-central United States. As a result, Idalia is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning.

It is still worth stressing that only a small deviation in the track could cause a significant change in Idalia’s landfall location in Florida due to the paralleling track to the west coast of the state.

Idalia is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Western Coast and Panhandle of Florida, and the NHC notes that there is increasing confidence of a significant storm surge event. Portions of the Florida Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay, are already under a Storm Surge Warning. Significant flooding and hurricane-force winds are also a growing concern for the Gulf Coast area as Idalia approaches the coastline midweek.

Hurricane Franklin

Maximum Wind Speed Central Pressure Movement Location 145 mph 937 mb N at 9 mph 485 miles N of Grand Turk Island

Franklin, currently a Category 4 hurricane, also resides in the Atlantic. The storm is expected to remain in the Atlantic throughout its lifetime, moving northward at 9 mph. The NHC notes that tropical storm conditions are possible for Bermuda beginning Wednesday morning as Franklin is forecast to track near the island. They also highlight the fact that life-threatening surf and rip currents are possible for the southeastern coast of the United States. Franklin is expected to gradually weaken over the next several days, becoming extratropical Friday.

If Idalia does strengthen to a hurricane, it would be the first time since 2010 that the Atlantic basin has had two active hurricanes in the month of August simultaneously. If Idalia become a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger), it would be only the third time in 172 years of record keeping that there have been simultaneous major hurricanes in the Atlantic in the month of August.

As the Atlantic hurricane season ramps up, if you want to track the season along with us, you can download the 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart here.

