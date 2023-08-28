Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 70-year-old man

On Monday, Aug. 7, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 50 block of Oak Ridge
On Monday, Aug. 7, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 50 block of Oak Ridge
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man from earlier this month.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, On Monday, Aug. 7, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 50 block of Oak Ridge. When they arrived, a man was found lying outside the house.

Emergency medical services arrived and pronounced Hartsell Gray dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

According to Sheriff Clint McRae, there is no threat to the public.

