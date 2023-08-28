Weekend Gardener: Incorporating gardening into classroom curriculum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The new school year is underway for thousands of children across the Brazos Valley.

Now is a great time for teachers to begin incorporating gardening into their classroom curriculum, said Randy Seagraves with Texas A&M AgriLife.

“There’s all kinds of proven benefits of kids getting involved in Junior Master Gardener curriculum, from academic achievement, to parental involvement, to the health of your kids,” said Seagraves.

He said there’s something for every grade level. Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Click here to find the Junior Master Gardener curriculum.

