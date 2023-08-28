Young, Mu Medal on Final Day of World Athletics Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Former Texas A&M track & field standout Charokee Young claimed silver in the 4x400m relay, while Athing Mu secured bronze in the 800m on the final day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Young was awarded a silver medal in the women’s 4x400m relay for her contributions in yesterday’s world leading heat run of 3:22.74. The Jamaican contingent finished second in this evening’s final in a season best time of 3:20.88. The event was won by the Netherlands.

Mu claimed her second-straight world championships medal in the women’s 800m, bringing home the bronze medal for the United States. She finished the event in a season best time of 1:56.61, just 0.58 seconds shy of first. The race was won by Mary Moraa from Kenya.

Current student-athlete Lamara Distin, representing Jamaica, finished fifth in the women’s high jump event. She cleared three-straight heights of 1.85m/6-0.75, 1.90m/6-2.75 and 1.94m/6-4.25, however, she fell just short when attempting 1.97m/6-5.5, landing her in fifth place.

The Aggies finished the championships with five medals, one gold, two silver and a pair of bronzes. Young and Mu acquired theirs today, while Fred Kerley won the lone gold medal in the men’s 4x100m relay, Shamier Little secured a silver in the women’s 400m hurdles and Lindon Victor claimed bronze in the men’s decathlon.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.