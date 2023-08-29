Aggies Tabbed to Finish Fifth and Eighth in SEC Poll

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s cross country squad was voted to finish fifth place, while the women’s squad was projected to finish eighth, as the SEC announced its preseason voting results Tuesday. These predictions matched the squads’ rankings at last year’s SEC Championships.

The men’s squad returns six of the 10 conference meet competitors from 2022, including the team’s highest finisher, Eric Casarez, who placed eighth at the event. Five of the returners earned points for the Aggies at the SEC Championships last season, that list includes Caserez, Chandon Chhikara, Jonathan Chung, Joseph Benn and Siddharth Jayaraman.

On the women’s side, the Maroon & White have five members of last year’s SEC squad returning for another season in Aggieland. The group includes three upperclassmen in Maddie Livingston, Mary Grace Rodriguez and Katelyn Buckley and two sophomores, Emma Little and Brooke Forbes.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc across all social platforms.

