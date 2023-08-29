Brazos County Commissioners extend disaster declaration

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to approve the extension of the disaster declaration for Brazos County.

The county originally declared a disaster on Aug. 23 for severe drought conditions.

The declaration will let the county as well as those with private property, like farmers and ranchers, be eligible for state funding.

“We just need to be proactive with potentially money that might be available from the state,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

Commissioners can cancel the disaster declaration at any time.

