Bryan Fire crews responding to apartment complex fire

Flames and smoke can be seen coming from the apartment complex on East 29th in Bryan Tuesday morning.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex.

It’s in the 3100 block of East 29th Street.

Flames and smoke can be seen coming from one of the buildings.

A KBTX reporter says emergency crews are starting to block some roads in the area. That includes E. 29th Street between Broadmoor Dr. and Briarcrest Dr.

We’ll provide updates on this breaking news as more information is confirmed.

