Bryan ISD receives exemption to new state vaping law

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD will not send students caught with nicotine-based vapes to an alternative education program after being granted an exemption to parts of HB 114.

The law, which goes into effect on September 1, requires any public school students who are caught with any type of vaping device to be sent to a disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP).

According to Executive Director Brian Merrell, the district’s status as a district of innovation allowed the exemption to be granted, in part with their relationship with the Bryan Police Department. Merrell said that their ability to test vapes to determine whether or not they contain THC allows them to take a more proactive approach to holding students accountable.

“Nicotine, obviously, we want to deal with differently than we would want to with a controlled substance,” Merrell said. “There’s consequences to both, there’s education to both, there’s parent involvement to both, but the consequences associated would be more severe for the controlled substance.”

Although Bryan ISD will be handling the new law differently, College Station schools will adhere to the state’s guidelines.

According to College Station ISD, all students caught with vapes will attend the DAEP program in accordance with the new law. However, the district said in a statement Monday that students who are found with a THC vape will serve a longer punishment compared to a student with a nicotine-based vape.

“In accordance with HB 114, College Station ISD will send students caught with vapes to the Disciplinary Alternative Education Placement (DAEP) campus. The placement length for students with nicotine vapes is shorter than a placement for possessing a vape that includes THC or other illegal drugs.”

