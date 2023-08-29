Contra dance set for Saturday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your dancing shoes! There’s contra dancing this weekend in Bryan/College Station.

Contra dancing is an American, traditional social dance that is suitable for all ages. Contra dances give people the opportunity to socialize with others, make new friends, dance to live music in a friendly, welcoming community.

General instruction is provided during the first 30-40 minutes of the event, and each dance is taught and called. Dress is casual and you don’t need to come with a partner.

BCS Contra Dance hosts dances on the first Saturday of the month. The next dances will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Brazos Ballroom Dance Studio, located at 501 Graham Road in College Station.

Donations are accepted ($5 adults, $3 students with ID) to cover the cost of the dance hall, caller and musicians.

Local musicians play for the dances, and organizers say they are looking for more musicians to help them out.

For more information, go to BCS Contra Dance or find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.