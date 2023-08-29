Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards were made available on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Man killed, woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Grimes County
The shooting happened near Boulevard Street and Jackson Street.
Bryan police investigating shots fired at house, vehicle
Flames and smoke can be seen coming from the apartment complex on East 29th in Bryan Tuesday...
Bryan fire crews respond to apartment building fire Tuesday, occupants evacuated
Quarterback Conner Weigman named A&M’s starter
Image provided by: The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M
A&M football ticket scammer guilty of identity theft

Latest News

FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - August 29
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
Graduate student charged with murder in killing of University of North Carolina faculty member
FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members