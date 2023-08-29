Dance the night away at A&M United Methodist Church

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to disco (silently) at A&M United Methodist Church.

The whole family is invited to attend the Silent Disco and dinner from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in the A&M UMC Great Hall.

“This is one of the best things we do at A&M United Methodist. It’s a family ministry event, so that means everybody, and I mean everybody, can come,” Gwenda Beavers, Director of Family Ministry, said.

The Silent Disco involves wearing headphones and choosing your favorite track out of the three that are playing, so you and your family members can sing and dance to different tunes at the same time.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $15 at this link. Be sure to fill out the form with your favorite pizza toppings and any allergies you or a family member might have.

A&M United Methodist Church has several fun, family-friendly events planned for the fall. You can find their full calendar of events here.

