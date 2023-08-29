Dance the night away at A&M United Methodist Church

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to disco (silently) at A&M United Methodist Church.

The whole family is invited to attend the Silent Disco and dinner from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in the A&M UMC Great Hall.

“This is one of the best things we do at A&M United Methodist. It’s a family ministry event, so that means everybody, and I mean everybody, can come,” Gwenda Beavers, Director of Family Ministry, said.

The Silent Disco involves wearing headphones and choosing your favorite track out of the three that are playing, so you and your family members can sing and dance to different tunes at the same time.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $15 at this link. Be sure to fill out the form with your favorite pizza toppings and any allergies you or a family member might have.

A&M United Methodist Church has several fun, family-friendly events planned for the fall. You can find their full calendar of events here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Man killed, woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Grimes County
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
The shooting happened near Boulevard Street and Jackson Street.
Bryan police investigating shots fired at house, vehicle
Quarterback Conner Weigman named A&M’s starter

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Pink Alliance Surviving & Thriving Luncheon
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - A&M United Methodist Church silent disco
Casa do Brasil Late Night
Enjoy ‘Late Night’ bites, sips and music at Casa Do Brasil