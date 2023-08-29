Deputy exposed to fentanyl: ‘I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’

The deputy came in contact with the deadly drug while inspecting the inside of a crashed car. (MILWAUKEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CNN) - A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy is recovering after he was exposed to fentanyl while investigating a car crash.

Body camera video shows the moments after Milwaukee County Deputy Adriean Williams came in contact with the deadly drug. It happened Friday as Williams was inspecting the inside of a crashed car.

The accident was believed to have been caused by an overdose.

Williams says the fentanyl’s effects were almost instant.

“I was there. I heard everything. I saw everything. I just couldn’t move. It was terrible. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” the deputy said in an interview with WTMJ. “I couldn’t feel my feet. I couldn’t feel my legs. I was just numb. I was out of it.”

His partner quickly gave him the drug Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose.

Williams says it took two days for him to feel normal again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

