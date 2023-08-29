ERCOT asks Texans to cut back on power use Tuesday

Reliability coordinators monitor the state power grid at the Electric Reliability Council of...
Reliability coordinators monitor the state power grid at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas command center in Taylor in 2012.(REUTERS/Julia Robinson)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - For the fifth time in six days ERCOT is asking Texans to cut back on power use. The conservation appeal is for Tuesday evening from 5 until 9 p.m.

ERCOT said a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and low forecast wind generation is expected to cause tight grid conditions. ERCOT also expects similar conditions on Wednesday.

All government agencies are being asked to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

View the live dashboard here.

Energy-saving tips can be found here.

