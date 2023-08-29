ERCOT asks Texans to cut back on power use Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - For the fifth time in six days ERCOT is asking Texans to cut back on power use. The conservation appeal is for Tuesday evening from 5 until 9 p.m.

ERCOT said a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and low forecast wind generation is expected to cause tight grid conditions. ERCOT also expects similar conditions on Wednesday.

All government agencies are being asked to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

View the live dashboard here.

Energy-saving tips can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.