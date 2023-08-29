Fort Cavazos: Army CID investigating deaths of four soldiers this month

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is investigating the recent deaths of four soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos, III Armored Corps officials announced in a news release.

Two of the four deaths happened off-post and are being investigated by CID in coordination with local law enforcement agencies.

The Army post said all four soldiers who died were men assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division.

“Each incident happened under different circumstances. Each death is being investigated independently and thoroughly,” post officials wrote in the news release, “We will also take care not to jump to conclusions about cause of death, contributing factors, or other circumstances related to the deaths.”

While the post did not reveal the cause of the deaths, it urges “anyone who is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts to seek help immediately.”

The names of the four soldiers will not be released at this time, officials said.

