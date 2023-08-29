Get creative on the grill for gameday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a big week in Aggieland as Texas A&M prepares for its first game of the season Saturday. This also means that tailgates and home watch parties will resume.

If you’re planning to use your grill to entertain guests, the owners of the Texas Grill Supply, Kristi Shryock and Jason Shryock, have some tips to keep in mind.

Make sure your grill is clean. Wood grill scrappers and diamond-coated nylon brushes are great to use if you prefer not to use a steel bristle brush.

Be prepared. Make sure you have the proper fuel, charcoal, etc. for your grill.

Keep a thermometer on hand and monitor the temperature of your food.

Check your setup. Ensure that the area around your grill is safe for kids and pets, if necessary.

After you’ve checked everything off, you’ll be ready to make some stand-out dishes like the ones below.

Grilled Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients:

2 12″ Pizza Crusts

7 oz. Crème Fraiche

1 lb. Breakfast Sausage

Cheddar Cheese, shredded

Gruyere Cheese, shredded

Mozzarella Cheese, pieces

Directions:

Grilled pizzas are so easy and versatile! For the breakfast pizza, crème fraîche works well as a base. Spread it in a thin layer on the crust.

Add cooked breakfast sausage or any meats you wish sprinkled around the pizza.

Top with shredded mild cheddar and gruyere, along with fresh mozzarella pieces (or any cheese you desire).

Right before you put the pizza in the oven, crack an egg right in the center of the pizza.

Cook until the pizza crust is done and the egg is cooked. Typical temperatures to cook pizzas on the grill (depending on style) are 550-600F. Don’t be afraid to increase the grilling temperature or be creative with your toppings!

Notes:

For breakfast pizzas, feel free to top with all of your staple ‘big breakfast’ ingredients, such as breakfast sausage, potatoes, cheese, tomatoes, peppers, etc. Freshly grated cheese melts nicely on the pizzas.

Smoked Cream Cheese

Ingredients:

1 block of Cream Cheese

Savor Products Uncle Larry’s BBQ Rub

Directions:

This makes the best dip! Eat it right off the grill. While not necessary, I like to cut the block of cream cheese in half lengthwise to get more seasoning in your dip.

Savor Products Uncle Larry’s BBQ Rub on the cream cheese is great to pair with pretzels, celery and crackers. Use Savor Products Taco Auténtico seasoning on the cream cheese and have tortilla chips as dippers. You can even sprinkle cinnamon and sugar on the cream cheese and have graham crackers as a side.

Coat both sides of the cream cheese piece with your favorite seasoning. Take a knife and lightly score the top of the cream cheese in a cross-hatch pattern.

Place each cream cheese piece on foil and seal the foil edges, leaving room above the block of cheese. Grill at 210-225F for about an hour. Serve warm.

Grilled S’mores Nachos

Ingredients:

White Corn Chips or Graham Crackers

Chocolate Chips, any variety

Mini and Large Marshmallows

Directions:

Layer white corn chips or graham crackers in a foil pan.

Top with chocolate chips and mini marshmallows. Repeat two or three times.

Top with large marshmallows as the final layer.

Heat on the grill until melted. 250-350F works fine.

Notes:

If using white corn chips, I like to sprinkle the chips with cinnamon and sugar. Either honey or cinnamon graham crackers work well also. We placed the dish in the picture at high heat quickly to achieve a char on the large marshmallows. Feel free to add other toppings, such as caramel and fruit. Grilled bananas also make an excellent topping! Take an unpeeled banana and cut it crosswise and then lengthwise into 4 planks. Grill flesh side down to caramelize the pieces.

