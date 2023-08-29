How you can help those displaced by the Bryan apartment fire

Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where...
Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where a fire displaced at least 30 tenants.(Photo courtesy: Raquel Sustayta)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross says 30 people were displaced from their homes Tuesday morning after a fire damaged nine occupied apartments at the 31Thirty Apartments on E. 29th Street in Bryan.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt but many of the tenants lost everything they owned.

If you’ve been impacted by the fire

The American Red Cross will be able to help provide immediate relief but the long-term recovery may require additional assistance from the community.

All tenants should reach out to the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to find out what immediate assistance is available if they haven’t done so already. Residents affected by the fire should also text their needs to the helpline at Brazos Valley Blessings at 979-551-7688.

If you’d like to help those impacted by the fire

Please keep in mind that many of those displaced by the fire currently don’t have a place to store donated furniture, large piles of clothes, or home goods. Right now, clothes, hygiene products, blankets, and toiletries may be most useful until residents can find a more permanent place to live.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Twin City Mission in Bryan at 410 S Randolph Avenue
  • 1222 N Ridgefield Circle in College Station
  • 992 Marquis Drive in Bryan

We also encourage you to monitor the Brazos Valley Blessings- Community Outreach Support Group on Facebook for updates and announcements.

As individual families share their needs, we will share that information below, including how to make a donation. To share that information, please reach out to Rusty Surette at surette@kbtx.com.

  • Thomas Godoy and Vonessa Williams lost everything in the fire. They have children who just started back to school. If you’d like to make a financial donation please send via Cashapp to $blademan83
  • Allison Young and her family (one other adult, three sons) lost all they owned. Financial donations can be made on Zelle: allisonsmith2007@icloud.com or Venmo at @AllisxnTheGreat or Cashapp to $RaRa1998
  • Dawn Curtis and her family of 5 (including her kids ages 22 and 17, and grandkids ages 3 and 9 months old) lost everything in the fire. They’ve been relocated to another apartment A GoFundMe page has been set up here. Please reach out to the contact on this page to inquire how you can help them out.

Volunteers and donations are always accepted by the American Red Cross to help respond to disasters like this apartment fire. If you’d like to help the mission, you can click here to learn how to donate your time or your money to help make sure the agency is able to respond to events like this one.

