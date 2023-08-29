Local Trail Life USA troop holds open house

By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA Troop 1836 is hosting an open house Tuesday night for prospective members.

Trail Life USA is described as a Christ-focused youth organization where young men can experience the outdoors, gain practical skills and grow in biblical manhood.

Boys between the ages of 5 and 18 are allowed to join Trail Life USA. The organization also encourages fathers to be involved.

Will Sanders said he grew up in Boy Scouts and when he had sons of his own he wanted to find what BSA provided in his youth.

“We found Trail Life USA, which is kind of an outgrowth of when those decisions [at BSA] were made and split off and maintained a lot of that feel that we had.”

Troop 1836 meets at Holy Cross Lutheran Church each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Sanders said he and his sons got involved by just stopping by a meeting and gathering information before joining.

