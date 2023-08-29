Monday finally snapped Bryan-College Station’s record stretch of triple-digit days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 50 days.

That is what will go down in the record book as the longest-running, consecutive stretch of triple-digit days in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of weather record keeping. The Brazos Valley found itself behind a weak front Monday, August 28th. The official high temperature at Easterwood Airport: 99°. The last time the climate site recorded a double-digit high temperature: July 8th, at 99°. The longest-running streak of 100° days now belongs to July 9th to August 27th, 2023.

This new record broke the previous record by a full 20 days. The longest-running record, up until this summer, was set at 30 days from July 6th to August 4th, 1998 (25 years ago).

Nestled within this new record is also the newest record for the most consecutive 105° or hotter days ever recorded in Bryan-College Station’s history. That record now belongs to the 15-day stretch between July 31st and August 14th. The second longest 105° or hotter stretch is also within this window, set at 11 days between August 17th and August 27th. The previous all-time running record for 105°+ heat: 7 days, set back in 2000.

#1: Longest Running, Consecutive Stretch of 100° Days: 50 (July 9 - August 27)

#1: Longest Running, Consecutive Stretch of 105° Days: 15 (July 31st - August 14)

#2: Longest Running, Consecutive Stretch of 105° Days: 11 (August 17 - August 27)

Unrelenting. Continuous. Brutal heat. Fingerprints of human-induced impacts: anthropogenic warming, urbanization heating, and a developing El Niño.

A look back at the 50 days of 100° high temperatures in Bryan-College Station (Iowa State University)

Per the National Weather Service: Rainfall and temperature data observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. Records were sporadic from 1882 to 1907 and no records are available for 1908 and 1909. Reliable records are available from 1910 to present. Observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. The station was relocated to the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station main farm located seven miles southwest of the College Station Post Office in January 1954. This station closed April 30, 1958. Other rainfall and temperature observations were taken in Bryan at 2310 23rd Street from September 1, 1913 through March 31, 1947. A weather station was established at the College Station FAA Airport (originally referred to as Bryan CAA Airport) in August 1951. The FAA Airport Station is now known as Easterwood Field.

August 2023 will not only go down as the all-time hottest August of record in Bryan-College Station’s history but also the all-time hottest month ever on record. Summer 2023 will also become the all-time hottest June-July-August of record, far surpassing the previous record held jointly by 2011 and 2022.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.