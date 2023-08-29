New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday

A Tyler police vehicle
A Tyler police vehicle(KLTV)
By JD Conte
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new Texas law goes into effect Sept. 1 which makes failure to identify oneself to a police officer after being pulled over a misdemeanor.

SB 1551 says anyone who fails to provide or display the person’s driver’s license on the officer’s request for the license” can be charged with a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $500 fine. Previously, those under arrest could only be prosecuted for providing false identification.

Providing false identification during a traffic stop will be considered a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, in addition to a possible fine of up to $2,000.

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said it’s important for the public to know about this law since many people can be subject to a traffic stop.

“If there’s enough probable cause for us to make an arrest in that case, we will, and we want people who are out there to be aware of the laws, the new laws,” said Erbaugh. “It’s not a defense to your prosecution that you were unaware of the law. You have to know the laws in your state, and this is a good one because a lot of people are contacted on traffic stops. So, its a good one to get out there and for people to know.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide
Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where...
How you can help those displaced by the Bryan apartment fire
2023 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M
Texas A&M selects 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award honorees

Latest News

A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks.
Tow truck driver helps remove motorcycle off tracks moments before train comes through
Bryan Fire Victims Detail Needed Resources
Tenants who lost belongings in fire say gifts cards, hotel vouchers can help
O.W. Sadberry Sr. Intermediate is officially open for the 2023-2024 school year and the...
Students, faculty, community celebrate Sadberry Intermediate during building dedication
Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter