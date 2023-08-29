New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new Texas law goes into effect Sept. 1 which makes failure to identify oneself to a police officer after being pulled over a misdemeanor.

SB 1551 says anyone who “fails to provide or display the person’s driver’s license on the officer’s request for the license” can be charged with a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $500 fine. Previously, those under arrest could only be prosecuted for providing false identification.

Providing false identification during a traffic stop will be considered a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, in addition to a possible fine of up to $2,000.

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said it’s important for the public to know about this law since many people can be subject to a traffic stop.

“If there’s enough probable cause for us to make an arrest in that case, we will, and we want people who are out there to be aware of the laws, the new laws,” said Erbaugh. “It’s not a defense to your prosecution that you were unaware of the law. You have to know the laws in your state, and this is a good one because a lot of people are contacted on traffic stops. So, its a good one to get out there and for people to know.”

