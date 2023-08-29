New water line being installed in College Station

Starting this week, water customers may notice discolored water and changes in pressure as the...
Starting this week, water customers may notice discolored water and changes in pressure as the new tower is placed into service.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction is set to begin to install a new water line in College Station.

Brazos County Commissioners approved a permit from Wickson Creek SUD to conduct an 80 foot road bore for a one inch water line crossing.

The water line will be constructed under Old Reliance Road near Merka Road.

The project will be taking place in Precinct Two and Commissioner Chuck Konderla says with the growth the county has seen, this is a much needed project.

“You’re having fire control potential when you add these lines and a growing county and the drought we’re in this is needed.”

This is one of several water lines that have been added around Brazos County in 2023.

