Sam Matthews named the 2023 12th Man

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher named linebacker Sam Matthews the new 12th Man for the 2023 season.

Matthews played in all 12 games, primarily on special teams last year as a senior. He stepped up at linebacker against Florida, tallying six tackles, including four solo takedowns. Matthews earned Special Teams MVP and the Strength & Conditioning Specialist Aggie Award at the annual team banquet in 2022.

Fisher said it was a hard decision this year and there were more candidates than usual for the 12th Man. “What they stand for, what they represent, their effort, how much selflessness is there,” Fisher explained on what makes a 12th Man. “Are they ready to go at all times just like the 12th Man is based on. How much their heart and soul is into every inch of practice and what this program is and the university, not just the football program,” Fisher added.

