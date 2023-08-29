Save the date for the 20th Annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Surviving & Thriving Luncheon has raised more than a million dollars to support local breast health initiatives over the past 20 years.

Janie McDougal with the Pink Alliance says, personally, this event is important to her.

“I’m passionate about it because I am a survivor. I had breast cancer in 2001,” said McDougal. “I had a bi-lateral mastectomy and here we are 2023 and I’m perfectly healthy and thankful to be so.”

The organization serves breast cancer patients through low-cost mammograms and other financial support. McDougal says part of the their efforts are encouraging women and men to get regular check ups.

“We just want to get the word out around the Brazos Valley about breast cancer awareness and how important it is to have an early detection because so many times it can be cured and eliminated.”

The 20th Annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon will be on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m., at the College Station Hilton Hotel.

Kelly Corrigan, Breast Cancer Survivor, New York Best-Selling Author and host of the PBS series, Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan will be speaking at the event.

Click here for tickets or sponsor table information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Man killed, woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Grimes County
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
The shooting happened near Boulevard Street and Jackson Street.
Bryan police investigating shots fired at house, vehicle
Quarterback Conner Weigman named A&M’s starter

Latest News

Dance the night away at A&M United Methodist Church
Dance the night away at A&M United Methodist Church
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Pink Alliance Surviving & Thriving Luncheon
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - A&M United Methodist Church silent disco
Casa do Brasil Late Night
Enjoy ‘Late Night’ bites, sips and music at Casa Do Brasil