Save the date for the 20th Annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Surviving & Thriving Luncheon has raised more than a million dollars to support local breast health initiatives over the past 20 years.

Janie McDougal with the Pink Alliance says, personally, this event is important to her.

“I’m passionate about it because I am a survivor. I had breast cancer in 2001,” said McDougal. “I had a bi-lateral mastectomy and here we are 2023 and I’m perfectly healthy and thankful to be so.”

The organization serves breast cancer patients through low-cost mammograms and other financial support. McDougal says part of the their efforts are encouraging women and men to get regular check ups.

“We just want to get the word out around the Brazos Valley about breast cancer awareness and how important it is to have an early detection because so many times it can be cured and eliminated.”

The 20th Annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon will be on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m., at the College Station Hilton Hotel.

Kelly Corrigan, Breast Cancer Survivor, New York Best-Selling Author and host of the PBS series, Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan will be speaking at the event.

Click here for tickets or sponsor table information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.