Texas A&M Forest Service, local agencies respond to wildfire in Walker County

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a 50-acre fire burning in Walker County.

The fire is burning near FM 247 and Lost Indian Camp Road, according to the county’s emergency management.

There are reports of heavy smoke across the road.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area. If you are driving in the area, watch for responding emergency vehicles.

The Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department is asking residents to standby for a “Code Red” in this area, in case evacuations are needed.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Incident Viewer, the fire is 0% contained.

